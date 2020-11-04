Josephine Watkins MullinsDecember 20, 1932 - November 1, 2020Josephine Watkins Mullins, 87, of Chestnut Knob Road, Martinsville, Va. departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 20, 1932 in Henry County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Mary Emma Watkins.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mullins was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick H. Mullins Sr; and her sister; Mary Elizabeth Tatum.She retired from Henry County Schools Systems as a Bus Driver of 48 years and worked in the Cafeteria. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Fieldale, Virginia.Those she leaves to cherish her memory are her children, Regina Penn (Larry), Patrick Mullins, both of Martinsville, Virginia and Teresa Anderson of Danville, Virginia; two grandchildren, Brandon Penn of High Point, North Carolina, Patric' Anderson of Richmond, Virginia, and an adopted grandson, Roger Epps of Winston Salem, North Carolina; and one great-granddaughter, Charleigh Penn of High Point, North Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.The funeral will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Jordan Creek Park, 243 Creekside Drive, Fieldale, Virginia; visitation at 11:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Carver Gardens. In Accordance with CDC guidelines face covering and social distancing will be required. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Regina Penn, 553 Parkway Drive, Martinsville, Virginia.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, Fieldale, Virginia in memory of Josephine Mullins.Arrangements are by Stanfield Mortuary in Rocky Mount, Virginia.