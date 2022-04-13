Joyce Enright Varn
September 17, 1931 - April 6, 2022
Joyce Enright Varn passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born on September 17, 1931 in Athens, Ga. Joyce was the daughter of the late Rex and Alice Thorne Enright. She was predeceased by her beloved husband and high school sweetheart of 55 years, Harry P. Varn Sr., and a sister, Jean Smith. She attended Converse College and graduated from the University of South Carolina.
Joyce and her husband, Harry were long time members of First United Methodist Church in Martinsville, Virginia. In 2012 she relocated to Columbia, S.C. to be near her daughter, Debbie Carter. While in Columbia Joyce attended Bethel United Methodist Church where she was a member of a circle and the Joy Sunday school class. She was a warm and loving person who adored her family, treasured her many friends, and delighted in the happiness of others. She never met a stranger. She loved life and always went out of her way to make people feel special, especially children. She loved the Lord and was a blessing to all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Debbie and Al Carter, of Columbia, S.C., Harry and Margaret Varn Jr. of Hickory, N.C., Rex and Kathy Varn of Sugarland, Texas, and Guy and Kathy Varn of Fort Mill, S.C.; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Alice Enright of Atlanta, Ga.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home on Devine Street in Columbia, S.C., with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to First United Methodist Church, Martinsville, Va., Bethel United Methodist Church, Columbia, S.C., Alzheimer's Association
or a meaningful charity of your choice
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 13, 2022.