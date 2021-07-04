To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
To: The Stockton/Penn Family
So sorry to hear about the loss of Theresa. During the last year she and I have shared many memorable conversations. A special person to me. Continue to lean on Jesus for strength and comfort.
Sadly submitted,
Leora Sauls Waters
Charlotte, NC
Leora Waters
Friend
July 4, 2021
Mama I Love You & I Miss You Dearly!!! I Know That You Are In A Better Place With Nomore Pain and Suffering. Forever You Will Be In My Heart!!!