Joycelyn Stockton
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Joycelyn Stockton

Joycelyn Stockton, 62, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday July, 2, 2021, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 4, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
To: The Stockton/Penn Family So sorry to hear about the loss of Theresa. During the last year she and I have shared many memorable conversations. A special person to me. Continue to lean on Jesus for strength and comfort. Sadly submitted, Leora Sauls Waters Charlotte, NC
Leora Waters
Friend
July 4, 2021
Mama I Love You & I Miss You Dearly!!! I Know That You Are In A Better Place With Nomore Pain and Suffering. Forever You Will Be In My Heart!!!
Termeka Scales
Other
July 4, 2021
