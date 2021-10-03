Menu
Juanita Arnold Ross
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Juanita Arnold Ross

Juanita Arnold Ross, 75, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her home. She was born in Bassett, on October 11, 1945, to the late Robert Lee Arnold and the late Geneva Mitchell Arnold. She was also preceded in death by a son, Fletcher Lee Ross; sisters, Rosa Mae Arnold, Virginie Lee Perry, and Lula Jane Washington; stepsister, Alzina Manns Gilbert; brothers, Doyle Houston Arnold and John Curtis Arnold Sr.; and stepmother, Lucy Manns Arnold.

She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and retired from Bassett Furniture in 2007.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James C. Ross; son, Vincent C. Ross; daughter, Leonore (Matthew) Moreland; grandchildren, Eric C. Ross, Chanika "Lay Lay" (Jeffery Schoolfield) Gravely, Raven K. Ross, LeKeisha S. Allen, Justin D. (Wil) Gravely-Strayhorn, and Jeri L. Fuller; great grandchildren, Nasir A. Turner, Jayona Moore, Koreland R. Allen, and Jabari Ross; sister, Peggy A. Arnold; brothers, Robert L. (Delores) Arnold, Walter E. (Shirley) Arnold, and Samuel C. (Retha) Arnold; stepbrother, Joseph (Bernadine) Manns; four special nieces, Renee Gilbert, Deborah Arnold, Elizabeth Tracey Tisdale, and Jennifer Arnold; two special nephews, Shawn Goodson-Arnold and John Curtis Arnold Jr., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Taylor Tolliver officiating. Burial will follow in the Carver Memorial Gardens.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ross family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Oct
9
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We extend our sympathy and prayers to your family.
Louis & Deborah Taylor
Friend
October 9, 2021
To My Arnold-Ross Family,
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of dear Nita. Our friendship goes back to school days when we use to write letters and exchange pictures with each other. What a nice friend to have and she remained loving and sweet all of her life: We will all miss her but she knew it was time and she was readyNita’s house was in order! Her Christian walk and commitment prepared her for this day. Keep those treasured memories close to your heart and her spirit will always be with you until you meet her again. God bless and keep you, Family. Rest In Peace, dear Nita, Rise in Glory!
Gwen Crews
Family
October 9, 2021
My Condolences to the Ross and Arnold famlies. Class of 1964.
Rayford Loggins
October 9, 2021
Praying for your family during this time of bereavement. May God be with you during the days to come. Remember that weeping endures for a night and joy comes in the morning.
Rev Samuel and Deborah Robinson
Family
October 9, 2021
Our prayers and condolences to the Ross family for the loss of your loved one. May a god strengthen your family during this time and give you courage for the days ahead.
Peggy Wade Ann Wimbush
Family
October 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss . My deepest condolences to you and your family
Ada Claybrooks
Friend
October 9, 2021
Cuz Juanita Arnold Ross you are and will be greatly missed by me and the rest of the family. We Thank you for all the Family Reunions you so loving put together. We Love ❤ you, but God Loved you best. God only pick the best Rose. Rest Dear , we will see you on that Glad Day. Love The Hairston Family . Bernida Hairston
Bernida Hairston
Family
October 8, 2021
My heart is heavy but rejoicing that precious Aunt Nita has joined her Saviour n our many loved ones that were called before her.
Sironia Gilbert
Family
October 8, 2021
Your Loved one Lives in your Heart. May tender memories soften your grief, May fond recollection bring you relief,and may you find comfort and peace in the thought of the joy that knowing your loved one brought. Juanita is smiling in Heaven.
Lula Bratton
Friend
October 8, 2021
We Will Cherish The Memories Of A Beautiful Friend Always A Sweet Servant of God RIHP, Our Condolences and Prayers for The Family.
Bobby and Mary Stockton.
Mary Taylor Stockton
Friend
October 8, 2021
With sympathy to the family of Juanita Arnold Ross. Louis and Barbara C. Redd
Louis Redd
Classmate
October 6, 2021
Rip Mrs Juanita. Sweet woman it was a pleasure working with you at Bassett and a joy seeing you at church events.
Melissa Wade
October 6, 2021
Praying for you and your family Mr. Eric Ross.
Bonnie Thompson
October 5, 2021
Dear Sam and Ross family, Our dearest condolences and prayers are extended to you. Greg and Susan Aseltta (NJSFDA)
Greg Aseltta
Friend
October 5, 2021
Our condolences to the family fly high juanita from patsy , c athy and Linda r.i.p.
Linda K Craig
Friend
October 5, 2021
Prayers and Sympathy for you and your family.
Paulette Copening
Friend
October 4, 2021
SO SORRY JOHN KEEPING YOU IN MY PRAYERS
PHYLLIS HARBOUR
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel Spencer
Friend
October 4, 2021
J.R. Estes and Family
Melissa Estes
October 4, 2021
I going miss her very much
Melissa Estes
October 4, 2021
My condolences and prayers to your family may you find comfort in the memories and treasure those days.
Virginia Ferguson
Friend
October 4, 2021
My condolences to the Ross family. May God's sweet peace be your sustaining power!
Elder Kay Robertson
October 3, 2021
