Juanita Arnold Ross
Juanita Arnold Ross, 75, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her home. She was born in Bassett, on October 11, 1945, to the late Robert Lee Arnold and the late Geneva Mitchell Arnold. She was also preceded in death by a son, Fletcher Lee Ross; sisters, Rosa Mae Arnold, Virginie Lee Perry, and Lula Jane Washington; stepsister, Alzina Manns Gilbert; brothers, Doyle Houston Arnold and John Curtis Arnold Sr.; and stepmother, Lucy Manns Arnold.
She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and retired from Bassett Furniture in 2007.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James C. Ross; son, Vincent C. Ross; daughter, Leonore (Matthew) Moreland; grandchildren, Eric C. Ross, Chanika "Lay Lay" (Jeffery Schoolfield) Gravely, Raven K. Ross, LeKeisha S. Allen, Justin D. (Wil) Gravely-Strayhorn, and Jeri L. Fuller; great grandchildren, Nasir A. Turner, Jayona Moore, Koreland R. Allen, and Jabari Ross; sister, Peggy A. Arnold; brothers, Robert L. (Delores) Arnold, Walter E. (Shirley) Arnold, and Samuel C. (Retha) Arnold; stepbrother, Joseph (Bernadine) Manns; four special nieces, Renee Gilbert, Deborah Arnold, Elizabeth Tracey Tisdale, and Jennifer Arnold; two special nephews, Shawn Goodson-Arnold and John Curtis Arnold Jr., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Taylor Tolliver officiating. Burial will follow in the Carver Memorial Gardens.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ross family.
