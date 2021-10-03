To My Arnold-Ross Family,

Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of dear Nita. Our friendship goes back to school days when we use to write letters and exchange pictures with each other. What a nice friend to have and she remained loving and sweet all of her life: We will all miss her but she knew it was time and she was readyNita’s house was in order! Her Christian walk and commitment prepared her for this day. Keep those treasured memories close to your heart and her spirit will always be with you until you meet her again. God bless and keep you, Family. Rest In Peace, dear Nita, Rise in Glory!

Gwen Crews Family October 9, 2021