Junior Edward "June" Thomas
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1926
DIED
September 20, 2020
Junior "June" Edward Thomas September 20, 2020 God in His wonderful wisdom closed the book of life on our beloved Junior "June" Edward Thomas on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 5:50 p.m., at Sovah Health Martinsville Hospital in Martinsville, Va. June was born on December 17, 1926, to the late Ophus C. and "Isetta" Ann Hairston Thomas, in Henry County, Bassett, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Willie, Jeff, Obie, Joseph and OC Thomas and three sisters, Florence T. Ross, Wilder T. Hairston and Roxie T. Ingram. For his education he attended school during his era at the Carson Drive School in Bassett, Virginia. He also attended the Henry County Training School. June was drafted into the United States Army, where he served as an honorable World War II Veteran, where he served in ETO Germany, where he was granted in 1946 an honorable discharge from the 3rd Army Engineer. He was a member of the Homer Dillard American Legion, Post 78. He was awarded for his distinguished service rendered in the United States Armed Service, which contributed to our nation's victory in World War II. He was also presented the certificate of appreciation in honor of humble service and selfless sacrifice in the United States Army during his World War II service. After his service in the army, he returned back to his family to continue his love and caring for them by going to work for 30 plus years of service at Bassett Mirror Company. He served faithfully as a Chauffer for the Mortons for many years. He was a avid baseball player for the Bassett Tigers Team were he played as a shortstop as one of the best on his team. They traveled everywhere. June sold Motor Club insurance for over seven years, to pass the time. For years he loved going to the "Goodwill". June was a faithful Deacon and worshiped at the Greater Love Ministries until his health declined. Prior to joining Greater Love Ministries, he attended Oak Hill Church and Gethsemane Holiness Church. He was a renowned singer everywhere he went. He sang at everyones funerals far and near. He sang in the Quartet Singing Group and The Greater Love Men's Group. His favorite songs he sang with great pride, to name a few, "I'll Fly Away", "I've Been Redeemed", "Unclouded Day", "Move On Up A Little Higher" and "One Of These Days". On August 20, 1949, in Henry County, June was united in marriage to his loving and dedicated wife that preceded him in death, Mary Elizabeth Brown Thomas for over 64 years. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, their son, Kim (Yvonne) Thomas of Martinsville, Va.; one grandson, Noah Armahn Thomas of Durham, N.C.; one granddaughter, Charity Faith Thomas of Martinsville, Va.; one great-granddaughter, Havana Hope Scales of Martinsville, Va., and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Woods Family Cemetery in Bassett. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Thomas family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055
Sep
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055
My deepest sympathy to you and your family Kim. May your heart soon be filled with lasting memories of joyful times as you celebrate a life well lived.Rest in paradise Deacon June Our Love,hugs and prayers are extended to you and your family during this time of bereavement.
Renee Hairston-Strawn
Friend
September 23, 2020
My condolences to the family praying for you all
Jackie Martin
Friend
September 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Elder Kay Robertson
Friend
September 23, 2020
Kim, I am sorry for your loss. I am praying God give you strength and comfort in the days to come.
Sheldon Stockton
Friend
September 23, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy are with you during this difficult time.Leth & Marian Hairston
Leth & Marian Hairston
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Denise Jones
Family
September 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Extending deep And heartfelt sympathy to you and your family, and praying God will comfort during this difficult time. The Life Society, Hazel W Spencer, President
Hazel W Spencer
September 23, 2020
To the family of deacon Thomas Fred and I would just like to say that you have our deepest sympathy. Our prayers are with you. June was a good friend of ours we will miss him. I know he is at peace with his Heavenly Father. May God bless all of you.
Sarah Martin
Friend
September 23, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your loved one. Prayers of comfort for all.
Renee Gilbert
Friend
September 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I love you Uncle June, you will be missed.
Lyndell Hairston
Family
September 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I love you and will miss you Uncle June.
September 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you
Anne scott
Family
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cassandra Holland
Family
September 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My condolences and prayer s
Howard & Gladeiola Manns
September 22, 2020
Prayers and deepest sympathy for the family. To a man that lived the life he prayed and sung about.
Michael & LeKisha Palmer
Friend
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vanessa Manns
Friend
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful, great friend, Christian, and fantastic man in whom I admired greatly. to God be the glory for his life.
Charles Ross
September 22, 2020