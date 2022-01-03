Our family and Mom's extended network of family and friends have been deeply touched of the outpouring of condolences and sweet comments about Mom's many virtues as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, friend, compliant patient, open-hearted recipient of help, and church supporter! Your gifts of kind words, flowers, and trees in her memory are appreciated; Mom would have loved that there are living things planted somewhere in her honor! What special tributes she's received... Love to you all!
PS The photo is Mom modeling her risqué Christmas sweatshirt... "Official Mistletoe Tester." Gotta love her!
Terry Williams Laliberte (Katherine's Daughter)
January 22, 2022
We would like to express our deepest sympathy... Johnny has very fond memories of his grandma Maude and aunt Cathrine and aunt Jean...she will be remembered along with Johnny's mother Rosemary . our prayers are with you all
Teresa Giamportone
Family
January 12, 2022
Prayers for comfort for all the family during this time
Pamela Compton
January 7, 2022
Out thoughts and prayers are with you all
Denise Hodge
Friend
January 7, 2022
Was so sorry to learn of Katherine’s passing. She was a great neighbor and a great Mother to her children. She will be greatly missed by her family. May she rest at peace in the arms of Jesus.
Clovis Eller
Neighbor
January 6, 2022
Joel and Christy Shaffer
January 4, 2022
Ms.Katherine and our got close me and her talked about so much. She became my friend. She help me so much. This hurt me a lot, but I know she in a better place. Praying for the family.
Shante Dandridge
Friend
January 4, 2022
She was a fine lady, that treated everyone with kindness and a smile.
Sadly missed
Patsy,Tim,Chad and C.J.
January 4, 2022
Love you Ma! You will be missed. ♥
Judy Williams
Family
January 4, 2022
Such a wonderful obit for such an putstanding woman..may she rest in peace after a life well-lived...many prayers & hugs to her huge family ❤
Sandra Chappell
January 4, 2022
Prayer going out to the Family!
Carolyn Bowman
Family
January 3, 2022
I pray that the Lord wraps His loving arms around you during your time of loss.