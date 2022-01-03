Our family and Mom's extended network of family and friends have been deeply touched of the outpouring of condolences and sweet comments about Mom's many virtues as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, friend, compliant patient, open-hearted recipient of help, and church supporter! Your gifts of kind words, flowers, and trees in her memory are appreciated; Mom would have loved that there are living things planted somewhere in her honor! What special tributes she's received... Love to you all! PS The photo is Mom modeling her risqué Christmas sweatshirt... "Official Mistletoe Tester." Gotta love her!

Terry Williams Laliberte (Katherine's Daughter) January 22, 2022