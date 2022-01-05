Menu
Katherine Muscatello Williams Barrow Seay
1925 - 2022
Katherine Muscatello Williams Barrow Seay

January 28, 1925 - January 1, 2022

Katherine Muscatello Williams Barrow Seay, 96 years of age, passed away at her home in Ridgeway on Saturday, the first day of the New Year, just shy of her 97th birthday. Born in Superior, West Virginia on January 28, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maude (King) Muscatello. She was predeceased by her husbands, Henry Williams of Stuart, and Clifton Barrow of Draper, North Carolina, and her husband of 37 years, Toney Seay of Ridgeway.

Katherine was an accomplished cook, baker, and gardener, making her home a natural hub for family gatherings. She taught her children and their children to follow in her interests, creating multiple generations of happy homemakers and gardeners.

She was a nearly-lifelong member of Fontaine Baptist Church, which was her favorite place to be, second only to home. She continued to attend Sunday Worship Services and enjoyed the friendship and affection of the members of the congregation, many of whom she had known most of her life. She served the church as a devoted member of the Communion Committee, a long-term member of The Willing Workers Sunday School Class, and a devoted supporter and friend to the pastors and their families. She was the oldest living member of the church at her passing.

Katherine maintained her clever sense-of-humor, wit, and matriarchal role in her home and church families, even as she mellowed into a less active life in recent years. She continued her hobbies of reading voraciously, watching favorite Westerns on television, making specialty desserts, and supervising gardening activities at her home in Ridgeway, where she lived until her death.

She is survived by six of her 11 children and their spouses, Kay Barbour and husband, Donald of Fieldale; Henry Williams and wife Regina of Ridgeway; Carol Jewell and husband Charles of San Antonio, Texas, Terry Laliberte of Durham, North Carolina; Clifton ("Cliff") Barrow and wife, Charlene of Ridgeway; and Tammy Clark and husband, Michael ("Mike") of Axton. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Judy Williams of Ridgeway and stepdaughters, Patsy Jordon of Chesterfield and Donna Vance and husband, John of Crewe.

Katherine was the much-loved grandmother to 17 adult grandchildren and great-grandmother to their children, who number 35 and counting. This past year, her first great-great-grandson was born. She was also a beloved aunt to nieces and nephews and their children in the Muscatello, Williams, Barrow, and Seay branches of her abundant family tree.

Sons, Michael ("Mike") Williams of Ridgeway; Robert Williams and wife, Audrey of Bassett; Richard ("Rick") Williams of Ridgeway; Jeffrey ("Jeff") Williams of Martinsville; infant son, Andrew Tyler Williams; and stepson, Tony Seay of Martinsville preceded her in death, as well as grandsons, Tracy Waddell, Christopher Williams, and Wayne Williams.

Brothers, James "Jim" Muscatello and Phillip "Pete" Muscatello, and sister, Rosemary Giamportone preceded their sister in death as did sisters-in-law with whom she enjoyed lifelong friendships, Jean Brodie Muscatello Beam; Geraldine Williams Norden; Eunice Seay Gauldin; Frances Seay Hundley; Helen Seay Nelson; and Gertrude Seay Compton.

Katherine was an inspiration to countless family members, friends, and acquaintances as an ever-present example of a life well-lived. Her "can do" spirit inspired devotion from all who knew her. She will surely be missed!

As an avid gardener, Katherine loved flowers, therefore they are welcomed. The visitation will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Fontaine Baptist Church from 1 until 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Merle Brown officiating and Pastor Bynum Orr presenting the eulogy. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Otherwise, if preferred, memorials may be made to Fontaine Baptist Church, 170 Fisher Farm Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fontaine Baptist Church
VA
Jan
7
Service
2:00p.m.
Fontaine Baptist Church
VA
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our family and Mom's extended network of family and friends have been deeply touched of the outpouring of condolences and sweet comments about Mom's many virtues as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, friend, compliant patient, open-hearted recipient of help, and church supporter! Your gifts of kind words, flowers, and trees in her memory are appreciated; Mom would have loved that there are living things planted somewhere in her honor! What special tributes she's received... Love to you all! PS The photo is Mom modeling her risqué Christmas sweatshirt... "Official Mistletoe Tester." Gotta love her!
Terry Williams Laliberte (Katherine's Daughter)
January 22, 2022
We would like to express our deepest sympathy... Johnny has very fond memories of his grandma Maude and aunt Cathrine and aunt Jean...she will be remembered along with Johnny's mother Rosemary . our prayers are with you all
Teresa Giamportone
Family
January 12, 2022
Prayers for comfort for all the family during this time
Pamela Compton
January 7, 2022
Out thoughts and prayers are with you all
Denise Hodge
Friend
January 7, 2022
Was so sorry to learn of Katherine’s passing. She was a great neighbor and a great Mother to her children. She will be greatly missed by her family. May she rest at peace in the arms of Jesus.
Clovis Eller
Neighbor
January 6, 2022
Joel and Christy Shaffer
January 4, 2022
Ms.Katherine and our got close me and her talked about so much. She became my friend. She help me so much. This hurt me a lot, but I know she in a better place. Praying for the family.
Shante Dandridge
Friend
January 4, 2022
She was a fine lady, that treated everyone with kindness and a smile. Sadly missed
Patsy,Tim,Chad and C.J.
January 4, 2022
Love you Ma! You will be missed. ♥
Judy Williams
Family
January 4, 2022
Such a wonderful obit for such an putstanding woman..may she rest in peace after a life well-lived...many prayers & hugs to her huge family ❤
Sandra Chappell
January 4, 2022
Prayer going out to the Family!
Carolyn Bowman
Family
January 3, 2022
I pray that the Lord wraps His loving arms around you during your time of loss.
Sally Ann Turner
Friend
January 2, 2022
