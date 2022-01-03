3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
I love you mama!
Wendy Maxey
Daughter
January 20, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rachel France
January 8, 2022
Wendy and family, my heart aches for the tremendous loss you are dealing with but my heart rejoices at the most beautiful eternal life given to Ma. My prayers of comfort and peace are being sent to you all.
Michelle Dibble
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sending you love and prayers Tina! I am so sorry for your loss.
Sherry Turnage
Friend
January 5, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Kathleen was a joy to work with...
Marilyn Hall
Coworker
January 5, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.,
Becky Mabe
Family
January 5, 2022
Sending prayers for Wendy and the family during this difficult time.
DEBRA MEADOWS
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear about your Mom! Prayers and Sympathy!
Janet Patterson
January 4, 2022
Lisa Clark
Family
January 4, 2022
we are so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom you all are in our prayers Greg and Jean