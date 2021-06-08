Kathlyn Mitchell Foster



May 24, 1947 - June 4, 2021



Kathlyn Mitchell Foster died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.



She was born on May 24, 1947 to the late Robert K. and Gaynell Meeks Mitchell. Kathy was a proud 1965 graduate of Martinsville High School and attended Ferrum College. Kathy worked in the medical field for over 20 years at various locations including Memorial Hospital and retired from Piedmont Urology Associates. She was well-known to everyone as an accomplished baker, having made wedding cakes and catered events throughout the region for decades. She was a long-time member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and founder of the Wesley Senior Theater group.



Survivors include her significant other, Gary Webster; children and stepchildren, James Foster, Thomas Foster, Bryan Foster, David Foster Jr., Scott Foster, and Michelle Foster; brothers, William Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, and Tom Mitchell; sister, Elizabeth Warren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her first husband, David Foster, second husband, T. David Rice, brother, Robert Mitchell III, sister, Shirley Sutphin, and stepson, Steven Foster.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Avenue in Martinsville. Visitation with the family will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. No need to dress up, but perhaps wear something red — Kathy's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite groups: Wesley UMC, 824 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112; Grace Community Network, P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24115; Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 8, 2021.