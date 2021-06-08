Kathlyn Mitchell Foster died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She was born on May 24, 1947 to the late Robert K. and Gaynell Meeks Mitchell. Kathy was a proud 1965 graduate of Martinsville High School and attended Ferrum College. Kathy worked in the medical field for over 20 years at various locations including Memorial Hospital and retired from Piedmont Urology Associates. She was well-known to everyone as an accomplished baker, having made wedding cakes and catered events throughout the region for decades. She was a long-time member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and founder of the Wesley Senior Theater group.
Survivors include her significant other, Gary Webster; children and stepchildren, James Foster, Thomas Foster, Bryan Foster, David Foster Jr., Scott Foster, and Michelle Foster; brothers, William Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, and Tom Mitchell; sister, Elizabeth Warren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, David Foster, second husband, T. David Rice, brother, Robert Mitchell III, sister, Shirley Sutphin, and stepson, Steven Foster.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Avenue in Martinsville. Visitation with the family will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. No need to dress up, but perhaps wear something red — Kathy's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite groups: Wesley UMC, 824 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112; Grace Community Network, P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24115; Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 8, 2021.
Where do I start ,Kathy was my Hero ,My best friend I owe her Everything and then still couldn't repay her for all she done for me ...She and her big heart raised my two sons when I couldn't, She raised them with all her love ,What a great job she did with them .She welcome me in her Family ,Then she Thank me for giving her a chance to be a Mom.I told her I was the one who should be thanking her ....Kathy had a very Loving heart she never met a stranger..She was Great at planning things ,She was a wonderful listener. She will always be in my heart .Kathy will be missed by all that known her .FLY HIGH MY DEAR SWEET FRIEND..PRAYER for the family.
Robbin Higgs
Family
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. I first met her when I got married 32years ago. She made wonderful birthday cakes for my children. She was a wonderful person and will be missed by all who encountered her including her medical field friends . Such a loss. Beverly Cooper
Beverly Cooper
June 10, 2021
To all Kathy's family,
It was such a joy and privilege to be a member of Kathy's Wesley Senior Theater company. She was one of the kindest and sweetest people I ever met, with such a great sense of humor, too. My husband Smith and I send you our sympathy and prayers. I know it was such a shock to you as it was to all who knew her. We will miss her so much. May God send you comfort and peace.
Gael Chaney
Friend
June 10, 2021
I miss you :(
Thomas Foster
Family
June 9, 2021
My condolences to Kathy´s family and loved ones. We knew each other from MAVAHI but her efforts for the annual Old `Dawgs reunion had added to our friendship. She was an energetic and well organized planner. She will be missed by the Old `Dawg community.
Edward Moore
School
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Kathy. She was sweet, and fun, and talented and a joy to know!!