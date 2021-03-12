Kenneth Ray Lampkins, 55, of Brass Shop Road., Ridgeway, Va., departed from this life on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Carilion Clinic Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete, and will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2021.
So sorry for your loss sending prayers to the family. RIPaudrey
Audrey Martin
March 15, 2021
Going to miss my you cuz and Professional Veteran Brother
SFC James A. Seay
March 14, 2021
My deepest sympathies goes out to the Lampkins family. I attended Saint Paul´s College with Kenny. He was always great to be around and he will never be forgotten. Until we meet again.
SPC Class of 89
Donna Vest Gordon
March 14, 2021
My Condolence. Ken I will always Remember the Last Time .. I will miss the Crazy looks on your Face.. When someone ask you !!!What are you Doing. One Love My Brother. Still hard to Process.
Tony Wicker. Washington DC
March 14, 2021
You will surely be missed. I have nothing but good memories of you and the family. Love ya and RIP my cuz.
Tammir Dillard
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Kenny was a great friend and I have many fond memories of him from High School. Fly High my friend, you will be miss.
Tammy Seay Clark
March 12, 2021
Heart felt sympathy for family and friends ,especially for Virginia ,a dear friend and fellow co-worker .We were remembering Kenny's warm and friendly smile and gentle manner.We are sorry for profound loss.