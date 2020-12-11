Menu
Kenneth Wayne Winters
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Kenneth Wayne Winters

August 18, 1939 - December 10, 2020

Kenneth Wayne Winters, 81, of Martinsville passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1939 to Robert Winters and Thelma Maye Huff Winters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Dean Winters and Robert Raymond Winters; his daughter, Virginia Kay Winters.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Faye Winters; daughter,

Karen Sue Winters; stepdaughter, Tania Brightwell and Christina Richard; and granddaughter, Kristin Martin.

All services will be private.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
A light in memory of Uncle Kenny
Becky Winters Burian
Family
December 16, 2020
My heart felt sympathy goes out to you and our family. My heart is very heavy
Becky Winters Burian
Family
December 16, 2020
