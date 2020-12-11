Kenneth Wayne Winters
August 18, 1939 - December 10, 2020
Kenneth Wayne Winters, 81, of Martinsville passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1939 to Robert Winters and Thelma Maye Huff Winters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Dean Winters and Robert Raymond Winters; his daughter, Virginia Kay Winters.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Faye Winters; daughter,
Karen Sue Winters; stepdaughter, Tania Brightwell and Christina Richard; and granddaughter, Kristin Martin.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2020.