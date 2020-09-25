Kevin Dondrell Shelton
September 20, 2020 - May 8, 1969
Kevin Dondrell Shelton, 51, of Free Union, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1969, in Martinsville, Va., to the late Thomas Edward Shelton Sr., and Evelyn Penn Shelton.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his siblings, Thomas E. Shelton (Brenda) of Raleigh, N.C., Frederick D. Shelton (Debra) of Ladson, S.C., Mitzi S. Reid (Mike) of Martinsville, Va., Susan R. Shelton of Oakland, Calif., and Jerry M. Shelton (Sandra) of Alexandria, Va. In addition to his siblings he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kevin's memory to Faith Mission Home, 3540 Mission Home Ln, Free Union, VA 22940.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, VA is serving the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.