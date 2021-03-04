Menu
Kevin Wayne Reamey
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Kevin Wayne Reamey

Kevin Wayne Reamey, 57, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Wesley Long Hospital. He was born on November 3, 1963, in Hollywood, Florida, to Gene and Rebecca Campbell Reamey.

He was a member of The Sons of Confederate Veterans and had proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Kevin was a graduate of Laurel Park High School and had two Associate Degrees from Patrick Henry Community College.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Denise Jenkins Reamey; two daughters, Billie Reamey Griggs and Tegan Jenkins; brother, Patrick Wayne Reamey (Tammy); grandchild, Rowen Griggs; and nephew, Patrick Wayne Reamey Jr.

The funeral will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Robert Haley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to New Life Chapel, 2990 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Mar
6
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Rest in Piece my old friend prayers to family and friends!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Randy Canupp
March 5, 2021
My condolences to the family sorry for your loss praying God give you strength during this time
Susan Little Scales
March 4, 2021
Rainbow.... Sorry to hear you're gone....missed the chance to catch up one more time. Peaceful journey my friend...always a brother...
Chuck DownUnder
March 4, 2021
I´am so sorry Denise and family.
Barbara Moore Durbin
March 4, 2021
