Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kolton Parker Helbert
FUNERAL HOME
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN
Kolton Parker Helbert

Kolton Parker Helbert 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Grace Point Fellowship Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Warrick and Pastor Tim Wood officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Hodgson, Andrew Hodgson, Michael Hodgson, Tanner Bishop, Josh Kelly, and Jordan Roop. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.

A celebration of life service will be conducted on January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point Fellowship Church.

To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Helbert family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Point Fellowship Church
TN
Dec
15
Funeral service
Grace Point Fellowship Church
TN
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Bristol, VA
Jan
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Stone Memorial Christian Church
Collinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. Kolton never met a stranger and was a very wise young man. He loved the Lord and would talk about our Savior for hours. Deepest sympathy.
Mary Moyer Redd
December 14, 2021
Robert and Jesse Moore
December 13, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy on the loss of this special young man. May God give you peace and comfort.
Brenda Wilson
December 13, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Kolton. Please know that you are in my heart and prayers to all of the family and friends.
Stephens Turner
Friend
December 12, 2021
A wonderful example of a young Christian man! He will always hold a special place in our hearts. Love and prayers to Janice and family.
Joel & Brenda Hollingsworth
Friend
December 11, 2021
Wonderful young man, prayers for family.
Martha Hunt
December 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results