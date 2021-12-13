Kolton Parker Helbert
Kolton Parker Helbert 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Grace Point Fellowship Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Warrick and Pastor Tim Wood officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Hodgson, Andrew Hodgson, Michael Hodgson, Tanner Bishop, Josh Kelly, and Jordan Roop. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point Fellowship Church.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Helbert family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2021.