Kolton Parker Helbert
FUNERAL HOME
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN
Kolton Parker Helbert

Kolton Parker Helbert 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad.

A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point Fellowship Church.

To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Helbert family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Stone Memorial Christian Church
Collinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the Lord bless you and comfort you in your time of sorrow. He will wrap his loving arms around you and give you strength,
Patricia Evans
Friend
January 7, 2022
Janice, I can hardly find words to say how both of us cared for Kolton. Since he was a very little boy, he has been a special part of our heart.He was our best example of what a young Christian man should be. His kindness will be remembered.
Joel & Brenda Hollingsworth
Friend
January 7, 2022
Janice As our merciful God comforts us in our sorrow, He envelops us in peace and empowers us to extend compassion toward others and ourselves. Our loving and faithful Lord can and does turn our wailing into worship that can lead to heart deep trust, praise, and maybe even joyful dancing. It is good to know that, we can encourage each other to keep trusting God in hard times. Praying for you.
Officer Coretha Gravely Martinsville Police Department
Work
January 6, 2022
