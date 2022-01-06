Kolton Parker Helbert
Kolton Parker Helbert 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Point Fellowship Church.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Helbert family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.