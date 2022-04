LaDonna Star Adams



August 15, 1961 - August 29, 2020



LaDonna Adams, 59, of Martinsville, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Sovah Memorial Hospital. She died two weeks following her 59th birthday and was cremated. She was born on August 15, 1961, to the late Johnny Adams Jr. and the late Shirley Adams.



She was a 1978 graduate of Martinsville High School. She enjoyed sports and caring for her cats. She is survived in fond memories by her former co-workers and her friends.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 8, 2020.