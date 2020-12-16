Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Llewellyn Moyer
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Larry Llewellyn Moyer

September 29, 1955 - December 9, 2020

Larry Llewellyn Moyer, 65, of 120 Englewood Drive, Fayetteville, Ga., died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. He was born on September 29, 1955 in Leaksville, North Carolina to Llewellyn Moyer and the late Geraldine Strickland Moyer.

He was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School, Class of 1973 and Old Dominion University, Class of 1980. He was employed with Grady Memorial Hospital as an Interventional Radiology Technologist in the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church USA, Ridgeway, Va.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his devoted wife of 27 years, Nealy Robinson Moyer; daughter, Nia Robinson Moyer and son-in-law to be, Marcus Allen; son, Noah Scott Moyer, all of the home; father, Llewellyn Moyer of Greensboro, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Anthony Inge of Greensboro, N.C.; nephew, Austin Inge of Annapolis, Md.; cousin, James Wesley Stone of Sedalia, N.C.; aunts, Memphis Olean Strickland Keen and Indiana Strickland (Ervin) Hairston of Martinsville, Va., Blanche Strickland of Ridgeway, Va.; uncle, David Scott of Neptune, N.J.; cousins; and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wilson Family Cemetery, 2526 Kings Mills Road, Ridgeway, Va. A livestream service will be available for viewing online via https://www.facebook.com/perryspencerfuneralhome/.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wilson Family Cemetery, 2526 Kings Mills Road
A livestream service will be available for viewing online via https://www.facebook.com/perryspencerfuneralhome/, Ridgeway, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
larry was my boss for many years at conway....we played golf together many times, he super supervisor and well all love him
randy
February 5, 2022
We pray to God Almighty for blessings and peace for Larry and the Family. We are thankful Lord for blessing us with his presence. Larry was born with a smile on his face. I will always miss his smile.
Jay & Rhonda Jamison
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results