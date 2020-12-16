Larry Llewellyn Moyer
September 29, 1955 - December 9, 2020
Larry Llewellyn Moyer, 65, of 120 Englewood Drive, Fayetteville, Ga., died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. He was born on September 29, 1955 in Leaksville, North Carolina to Llewellyn Moyer and the late Geraldine Strickland Moyer.
He was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School, Class of 1973 and Old Dominion University, Class of 1980. He was employed with Grady Memorial Hospital as an Interventional Radiology Technologist in the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church USA, Ridgeway, Va.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his devoted wife of 27 years, Nealy Robinson Moyer; daughter, Nia Robinson Moyer and son-in-law to be, Marcus Allen; son, Noah Scott Moyer, all of the home; father, Llewellyn Moyer of Greensboro, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Anthony Inge of Greensboro, N.C.; nephew, Austin Inge of Annapolis, Md.; cousin, James Wesley Stone of Sedalia, N.C.; aunts, Memphis Olean Strickland Keen and Indiana Strickland (Ervin) Hairston of Martinsville, Va., Blanche Strickland of Ridgeway, Va.; uncle, David Scott of Neptune, N.J.; cousins; and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wilson Family Cemetery, 2526 Kings Mills Road, Ridgeway, Va. A livestream service will be available for viewing online via https://www.facebook.com/perryspencerfuneralhome/
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 16, 2020.