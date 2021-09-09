Menu
Laura Wingfield Buffkin
Laura Wingfield Buffkin

Laura Wingfield Buffkin, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
prayers for your family RIP my friend prayers for your family. RIP my friend
bonnie donaldson
School
September 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. My memories of the three of us will never fade. Laura was a wonderful friend. Be well, be healthy. You and Laura are in my heart. With Deepest & Fondest Regards, Karen
Karen A. Kuratnick
September 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy..... I lost my best friend and will remember our memories and how she impacted my life. I grieve this loss with you and beside you. Love to all her family! Daniel sends his sympathy as well.
Ellen Rowe
Friend
September 9, 2021
We're so sorry to hear of Laura's passing, she was a sweet lady & will be missed.
Karen Reynolds & Neale Estep
Friend
September 9, 2021
Prayers love hugs for all of you. Laura was a very special person, always smiling, always kind, loved by every one
Ed, Sheri, Dustin Gower
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss..your in my prayers...
Jane P Shoup
September 9, 2021
