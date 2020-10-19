Lavell Reynolds Custer
November 22, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Lavell Reynolds Custer, 85, of Fieldale, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home. She was born in Patrick County on November 22, 1934 to the late Ezra D. Reynolds and the late Mae Adams Reynolds. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sanford M. Custer; son, Charles D. Custer and two sisters, Evelane Clark and Gano Wray.
She joined the Church of God of Prophecy in Patrick Springs on September 1, 1968 where she remained a member.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue Jenkins (John A.); several stepgrandchildren; stepgreat-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge all the love, kindness and assistance that Josh Mitchell and Vicky Henderson gave to Lavell. Also, a special thank you to the Morris family, the Stowe family and Tom and Debbie Warren for all their support during the Lavell's illness.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tom Warren officiating. Burial will follow in the Custer Family Cemetery.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Custer family.
