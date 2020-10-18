Lawrence E. Cole
June 17, 1934 - October 15, 2020
Lawrence E. Cole, 86, of Wilmington, N.C., (former owner of Riverside Auto Body & Repair, Fieldale, Virginia), passed peacefully on Thursday morning with the rising of the sun, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center, Wilmington, N.C., October 15, 2020, to reunite with his beloved wife Edna Pickett-Cole.
Lawrence, born in Lee County, Virginia on June 17, 1934, was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Millie Harvey-Cole; his wife, Edna; son, James Edward Cole; and three brothers, George, Thomas and James Monroe Cole.
Lawrence leaves daughter, Joyce Edwards; grandsons, Jason and Micah Day, their wives, Melissa and Kaley respectively; and his great-grandchildren, Amelie Day, Micah Stanley and Kenna Farmer. Lawrence leaves three loving sisters, Mary Watson, Judy Harvey and Brenda Steel.
Gunnery Sergeant Lawrence E. Cole was a mentor and living example of dignity and honor to all who knew him. Lawrence was a USMC Military Veteran. He toured in the United States, Okinawa, Vietnam, Korea and Japan. His love for country was unyielding. GSGT L.E. Cole earned the USMC Rifleman Expert Badge, Pistol Sharp Shooter Badge, Good Conduct Metals, Vietnam Service Metal, Meritorious Mast and Korean Service Metal. Lawrence ('The Gunny'), exemplified each of the Marine Corps' 14 Leadership Traits; Bearing, Courage, Decisiveness, Dependability, Endurance, Enthusiasm, Initiative, Integrity, Judgment, Justice, Knowledge, Loyalty, Tact, and Unselfishness. He was a true and loving archetype to grandsons, Jason and Micah.
The Cole family will receive friends and family from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the Bassett, Funeral Service Chapel, 3655-3665 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Va. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. and will be held Outside at Roselawn Burial Park, 103 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, Va.
Lawrence was a member of the Church of God, Bassett, Virginia, who's Pastor Josie Foley will be officiating. Lawrence Cole will be laid to rest with Military Ceremonial Honors next to his wife and son at Roselawn Burial Park.
Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett will be serving the Cole family. Online condolences may be made at www.bassettfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.