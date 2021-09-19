Lawrence Edward Largin, 79, of Bassett, Va. transitioned on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home. He was born in Henry County, VA on August 17, 1942, a son of the late Alvin and Viola Schofield Largin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Elder Ray Largin will officiate. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 1531 Jarrett Drive, Bassett, Va. at other times.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 19 to Sep. 24, 2021.
He will be truly be miss .Very nice person.so glad to no him.Prayers for the Family.
Penn Family
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sending my sincere condolences and love to the family. May "Pic" rest in peace and rise in Glory!!
Antoinette Pilson Washington
September 24, 2021
Elder Ray and Lady Jacqueline
September 23, 2021
We are sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
School
September 20, 2021
SLEEP ON MY BUDDY! I WILL MISS OUR CONVERSATION AND ALWAYS OUR JOKES AND LAUGHS! I DEFINITELY WILL MISS TALKING TO YOU! STILL HARD TO BELIEVE THAT YOU ARE GONE FROM THIS EARTH BUT YOUR BIGGER REWARD IS HEAVEN NOW! REST ON MY FRIEND AND SEE YOU IN THE MORNING
Chynita Belcher
September 20, 2021
Condolences & prayers for the Largin family
Roberta Taylor Carter
Friend
September 20, 2021
Family, you have our deepest sympathy. We will keep you in prayer. Peter and Willie Mae Harris
Peter and Willie Mae Harris
September 20, 2021
Love and prayers to the family!!
Paulette Copening
Friend
September 19, 2021
Sorry for you loss and so sorry couldn't be there I love all of you
Teresa A Penn
Family
September 19, 2021
My deepest heartfelt sympathy to family .Many beautiful memories of my dear friend
Anne Scott
September 19, 2021
Wishing the family hope in the midst of sorrow, comfort in the midst of pain.
With heartfelt sympathy.
G. W. Carver High School class of '63
School
September 19, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss I love and miss you untill we meet again