Lawrence Edward Largin



August 17, 1942 - September 16, 2021



Lawrence Edward Largin, 79, of Bassett, Va. transitioned on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home. He was born in Henry County, VA on August 17, 1942, a son of the late Alvin and Viola Schofield Largin.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Elder Ray Largin will officiate. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 1531 Jarrett Drive, Bassett, Va. at other times.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 19 to Sep. 24, 2021.