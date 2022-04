Lazarus Uriah WootenApril 19, 2021Lazarus Uriah Wooten, 59 of Fresno, California formerly of Fieldale, Virginia passed on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Fresno, Calif. He was the son of Mary Schoefield Wooten of Fieldale and the late Reverend Howard Wooten. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. All services were private in Fresno. Local assistance by Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.