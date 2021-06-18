Menu
Leanne Susan Wood
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Leanne Susan Wood

October 29, 1971 - June 16, 2021

Leanne Susan Wood, 49, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born on October 29, 1971 to the late Roger Dean Wood and Lucy Carter who survives.

Leanne worked in customer service and she was a 1989 graduate of Martinsville High School. She was loved by her family and friends and she had numerous friends from her childhood.

In addition to her mother, Leanne is survived by her brother, John Wood of Martinsville, Va.; a loving nephew and niece, Aaron Wood and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Wood. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the home at 450 Ward Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wood family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 18, 2021.
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for you Lucy and John. Leanne was a sweet, kind soul and I know she will be missed. She was taken way too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Karol Mears
June 21, 2021
Lucy, I am so sorry to hear about Leanne's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you, John and the Family. She was a sweet, fun person to work with.
Anna Gauldin
June 20, 2021
