Leanne Susan Wood
October 29, 1971 - June 16, 2021
Leanne Susan Wood, 49, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born on October 29, 1971 to the late Roger Dean Wood and Lucy Carter who survives.
Leanne worked in customer service and she was a 1989 graduate of Martinsville High School. She was loved by her family and friends and she had numerous friends from her childhood.
In addition to her mother, Leanne is survived by her brother, John Wood of Martinsville, Va.; a loving nephew and niece, Aaron Wood and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Wood. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the home at 450 Ward Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wood family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 18, 2021.