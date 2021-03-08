Lela Marie Payne
Lela Marie Payne, 76, of Bassett, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at home. She was born in West Virginia, on February 7, 1944, to the late Arthur Shrader and the late Geneva Poe Shrader. She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Payne and a brother, Donald Shrader.
She had worked at J. D. Bassett for about 30 years and worked for Treece's Produce at the Riverside Flea Marker for several years.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Payne Waller (Mark); two stepchildren, Billy Payne and Cheryl Payne; two grandchildren, Christopher Workman and Austin Workman; step-grandchild, Devon Waller; two brothers, James Shrader (Betty) and Harold Shrader (Betty); and one sister, Maxine Helmondollar (Flick).
The family will have a private service on Tuesday.
