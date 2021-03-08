"Reety" was always so sweet & kind to me and to my family. Always a smile and kind word. Marie & Mrs. Shrader were always willing to help whenever the could however they could. I had not seen Marie in many years and was deeply saddened to learn of her passing. I know her soul is in the heavens with her sweet mommy. I can imagine their reunion. I pray for your peace in the coming days and weeks. Losing your mom is one of the hardest things you will ever endure. May the good Lord bless you all.

Susan Stone Friend March 11, 2021