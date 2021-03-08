Menu
Lela Marie Payne
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Lela Marie Payne

Lela Marie Payne, 76, of Bassett, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at home. She was born in West Virginia, on February 7, 1944, to the late Arthur Shrader and the late Geneva Poe Shrader. She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Payne and a brother, Donald Shrader.

She had worked at J. D. Bassett for about 30 years and worked for Treece's Produce at the Riverside Flea Marker for several years.

She is survived by her daughter, Terri Payne Waller (Mark); two stepchildren, Billy Payne and Cheryl Payne; two grandchildren, Christopher Workman and Austin Workman; step-grandchild, Devon Waller; two brothers, James Shrader (Betty) and Harold Shrader (Betty); and one sister, Maxine Helmondollar (Flick).

The family will have a private service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Payne family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
"Reety" was always so sweet & kind to me and to my family. Always a smile and kind word. Marie & Mrs. Shrader were always willing to help whenever the could however they could. I had not seen Marie in many years and was deeply saddened to learn of her passing. I know her soul is in the heavens with her sweet mommy. I can imagine their reunion. I pray for your peace in the coming days and weeks. Losing your mom is one of the hardest things you will ever endure. May the good Lord bless you all.
Susan Stone
Friend
March 11, 2021
Praying that you find some comfort in knowing that she has gone to a much better place. Love you Terri.
LINDA HALL
March 9, 2021
Terri sending you lot of prayers may God wrap you in his loving arms and just hold you close and give you peace and comfort Jesus loves you and so do I..
Diane McGuire
Friend
March 7, 2021
TERRI, MARK, AND HAROLD SHE WAS A NICE PERSON AND FRIENDLY WILL MISS SEEING YOU
Phyllis Harbour
Coworker
March 7, 2021
