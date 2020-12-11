Leonard Keith Brown
December 5, 1947 - December 9, 2020
Leonard Keith Brown, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born December 5, 1947 in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Noah Davis Brown and Clydie Elizabeth Turner Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Patsy Joyce Brown; son, William Corbin Brown; brother, William Carl Brown; mother-in-law, Helen Joyce; and uncle, Obie Turner (Mabel Draper, special friend).
The family will be having a private service due to COVID-19.
Any condolences or donations may be sent to the Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, Virginia 24078.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2020.