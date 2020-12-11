Menu
Leonard Keith Brown
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Home and Crematory - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue
Franklin, VA
Leonard Keith Brown

December 5, 1947 - December 9, 2020

Leonard Keith Brown, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born December 5, 1947 in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Noah Davis Brown and Clydie Elizabeth Turner Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Patsy Joyce Brown; son, William Corbin Brown; brother, William Carl Brown; mother-in-law, Helen Joyce; and uncle, Obie Turner (Mabel Draper, special friend).

The family will be having a private service due to COVID-19.

Any condolences or donations may be sent to the Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, Virginia 24078.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Home and Crematory - Franklin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Obie, Carl and family so sorry to hear about Keith he was such a good friend in school. I had not seen him since high school but he was always such a good friend,God Bless him and his Family
David bennett
December 17, 2020
So sorry to read of Leonard's passing. We will keep your family in our prayers. May you feel the Lord's presence at your side through this new walk of life .
Marie Patterson
December 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time.
Mike and Molly Shelton
December 12, 2020
Carl & Obie, I was so sorry to hear about Keith. He was a wonderful friend for many years. My mom and dad loved him very much and spoke of him often. He will be missed greatly. Rodney Smith
Rodney Smith
December 12, 2020
I'm saddened by our loss. Keith was such a great friend, I will miss him dearly.
Wills Clark
December 12, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to Patsy and Corbin. I am so very sorry. Dee
Delaine K Reeves
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about Keith. We will continue to keep you in our prayers
Mike and Jean Stanley
December 11, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Keith´s passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Bonnie Cox
December 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Keith. Keeping you in our prayers.
J.D. and Jane Draper
December 11, 2020
