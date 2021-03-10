Leonard "Mutt" Spencer
Leonard "Mutt" Spencer, 84, of Collinsville, passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, peacefully and honorably on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Henry.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spencer family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.