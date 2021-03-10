Menu
Leonard "Mutt" Spencer
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Leonard "Mutt" Spencer

Leonard "Mutt" Spencer, 84, of Collinsville, passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, peacefully and honorably on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Henry.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spencer family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
I was saddened to hear of his passing. It was my pleasure being his and Mrs. Wanda's nurse. He was such a sweet man who on multiple occasions made me laugh and smile. The love I saw between those two was a site to behold, and I'm so blessed to have witnessed it.
Phyllis Dalton
Friend
April 17, 2021
Wanda I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family
Sherry Turnage
March 12, 2021
Wanda I am sorry to hear of Mutt's passing. I know your heart is broken and you will miss him terribly. I will be praying for the Lord to give you comfort and strength in the days ahead. Hugs and Prayers to you and the whole family.
Darlene Sigmon Hunt
March 10, 2021
Condolences to the Spencer family. Marie, I'm sorry to hear of your brother's passing. GOD Bless.
BARTON GREER
Friend
March 10, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about uncle Mutt's passing. My prayers are with the family. May he fly with the angels and give Mama a hug!
Brenda Boyd
Brenda Boyd
Family
March 10, 2021
Sincere sympathy to the family for the loss of your loved one. I knew Mutt from Stanley Furniture.
Judy Robertson
March 10, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy Co worker at Stanley Furn Co
Robert N Hairston
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. We are so sorry for your loss.
Shawn & Jean Murphy
March 9, 2021
I will forever miss you pa! I love you and I know you’ll be watching our family ❤
Samantha Spencer
Grandchild
March 9, 2021
I would like to extend my sympathy to Mutt's wife and family. I am so sorry. Prayers and hugs.
Becky Guilliams
Friend
March 9, 2021
robert divers
Friend
March 9, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Praying for you Bobby and your family, that God gives y'all the Comfort and Strength needed.
Vickie Craig
Friend
March 8, 2021
It was a pleasure having mutt for a father inlaw and as a grandfather (PA.) To my children. He will be greatly missed but not forgotton.He will always be appreciated for his willingness to help us in our situations that came up from time to time.
Gary William's
March 8, 2021
To the daughters an family,
Sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. Lifting you up in prayer
Lisa Scott
March 8, 2021
Bobby&Ethylene Tatum
Neighbor
March 8, 2021
I worked with Mutt for many years at Stanley Furniture and he was a very good person. Thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time. Roger (Dale) Belle.
Roger Belle
Friend
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. He will be missed by many. I will always remember him for his quiet and easy going manner. Always loved the smile he had when I was around him. I pray that God will uplift and strengthen the family as they go through the difficult days ahead. I love yall.
Frances Harris Johnson
March 8, 2021
Mutt was a wonderful uncle! He was always smiling! I will miss you! Fly with the angels!
Janet joyce
March 8, 2021
Mutt was someone who never met a stranger and who would always take the time to speak to them. I remember his quiet, calm demeanor and ready smile. I pray for Wanda and the family that God will give them strength to endure the difficult days ahead and thank God for the example that Mutt has left for so many. He will be forever missed. May he rest in peace.
Shirley Whitlow
Friend
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Mike and jean Basconi
Friend
March 8, 2021
My condolences to the family.
Melissa
March 7, 2021
"Mutt" will be greatly missed in this neighborhood. He is the one everybody called when they needed something. He never failed us. My Love and Sympathy to Wanda and the children and grandchildren. I
shall continue to hold you close in my prayers.
Mary Blanche Horsley
Neighbor
March 7, 2021
You will be missed Mutt.. It was an honor being your daughter in-law. Sending my love and prayers to Wanda and the family.
Lori Durham-Spencer
March 7, 2021
Mutt you will be greatly missed. You were a great friend and neighbor. Your family became our family. We truly Loved you.
Jonathan Reed
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 24 of 24 results