Leonard "Mutt" Spencer
Leonard "Mutt" Spencer, 84, of Collinsville, passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, peacefully and honorably on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Carilion-Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Franklin County, on June 20, 1936, to the late Teaford Lee Spencer and the late Nannie M. Lewis Spencer. He was also preceded in death by two children, Diane Vaught and Jeffery Spencer; sister, Bertha Hollandsworth; and brothers, Herman Spencer, Thurman Spencer and Little Jimmy Spencer. Mutt was retired from Stanley Furniture with over 40 years of service.
Mutt is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Wanda Sigmon Spencer; daughters, Deborah Spencer of Tipp City, Ohio, Susan Foley (Mike) of Bassett and Sharon (Rudy) Cunningham of Vinton; 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Cooper of Martinsville, and Vinnie Spencer of Rocky Mount; brothers, Delmar Spencer of Petersburg, Bobby Wayne Spencer of Henry, and Arthur T. Spencer of Henry; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may stop by the funeral home, Tuesday March 9, 2021, from 12 until 7 p.m. to sign the register book and view. The family will be present for visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating. Burial will follow at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Henry
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spencer family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.