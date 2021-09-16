Our deepest condolences are being sent to the family. We knew Leonard from running calls at the rescue station. Sending prayers to the family. Wayne and Kathy Handy
September 20, 2021
I am sorry for your loss prayers
Lewis and lisa Underwood
September 19, 2021
I worked with Mr. Whitlock at Fiedcrest. He was always so nice to everyone.
Dwight Holt
September 19, 2021
Leonard was one fine man. I used to work with him at Fieldcrest Mills for years. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Teresa, Tim & Tyler Lumpkin
Teresa Lumpkin
September 17, 2021
Joel and Norma Martin
September 16, 2021
So sorry for the passing of a loved one.ive known Leonard long time.ive run ems calls with him.he was good man
Jeremy Monday
September 16, 2021
It's with our deepest sympathy to hear about Leonard passing. Just saw him a few weeks back and he was a smiling as usual. Praying for each and every one of ya'll. God's grace will be sufficient to carry ya'll through. God Bless.
Jimmy and Diane Bousman
September 16, 2021
Just like to say to the family i worked with Leonard ,at Nautica when he was here like to say that prayers go out to the family. He was a gentleman in my book .
Terry Hicks
September 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss Angie, glad I got to talk to him at the garage awhile back. Yall special folks. May God bless.
Roger Dillon
September 16, 2021
Angie, so sorry on the loss of your Dad. Prayers for you and your family being lifted up.