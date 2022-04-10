Leora Millner Hampton



Funeral services for Leora Millner Hampton who transitioned on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church-East Martinsville. Dr. Charles R. Whitfield will officiate. Burial will follow in the Millner-Dandridge Family cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be at the home at 1104 Fishel Street, Martinsville at other times.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2022.