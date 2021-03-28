Menu
Lester Lee Horton
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Lester Lee Horton

Lester Lee Horton, 57, of Martinsville, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horton family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
County Line Church of God of Prophecy cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to school with Lester and he was one of the best friends ANY one could ever have I did not know what happened to him after we finished school and I am saddened by his passing I am sorry to find him listed here may heaven be a little brighter with Lester being there he could make the day a little brighter by his funny ways and his care free ways I was proud to call him my friend
howie vandyke
Friend
September 22, 2021
I met lester when my daughter Danielle married Lorettas son james. Lester was always so nice to me and my daughter. I know he loved his sister loretta very much. He will be missed
Angie Stone
Friend
March 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Lester was a sweet and kind man and he will be missed.
Carmeal (Connie) Moore
Friend
March 26, 2021
