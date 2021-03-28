I went to school with Lester and he was one of the best friends ANY one could ever have I did not know what happened to him after we finished school and I am saddened by his passing I am sorry to find him listed here may heaven be a little brighter with Lester being there he could make the day a little brighter by his funny ways and his care free ways I was proud to call him my friend

howie vandyke Friend September 22, 2021