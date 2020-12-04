Lester Scott
October 2, 1930 - December 2, 2020
Lester Scott, 90, of Ridgeway, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ferrum, Va. on October 2, 1930, to George Robert Scott and Addie Mae Shively Scott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Sylvia Odell, Hattie Odell, Mattie Odell and Myrtle Odell; four brothers, Hosie Scott, Eldridge "Ezz" Scott, James Scott and Bill Scott.
Lester served in the Marine Corp and was retired from American Furniture where he was a foreman. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Ann" Dickinson Scott; three sons, Raymond "Butch" Scott (Debbie), Steve Scott (Carol Ann), Bryan Scott (Shana); and a daughter, Kathy Wilson (Jay); and nine grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson, Meredith McIntosh, Heather Montgomery, Sydnie Waller, Matthew Scott, Hunter and Samantha Scott, Rustin and Sawyer Donavant; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Anderson, Addisyn George, Caroline and Jax Montgomery.
A floating visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Axton.
If desired, memorials may be made to Mayo Baptist Church, 85 Penn Store Road, Spencer, VA 24165.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 4, 2020.