Linda Fitz Randolph Clark
Linda Fitz Randolph Clark, 81, of Martinsville, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on January 13, 1939, to Theodore Fitz Randolph and Carolyn Widmann Randolph, both deceased. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Javes in 1981.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Scudder (Martin) of Pilot, Va.; their son, Chris (Melanie) of Ft. Bliss, Texas; and grandchildren, Jessalyn, Taylor and Hialeah. Also surviving are her son, Theodore (Kerry) Javes of Gainsville, Va., and their children, Seth and Luci Javes; and Linda's sister, Christie Williams (Steve), of Summerville, S.C. She is also survived by devoted friends, Susie Pool and Angie Nolen.
Linda spent her career teaching music to young people, a vocation she felt helped her retain her own youthfulness. She loved each child who shared their talents with her and she delighted in their progress.
She also held a special place in her heart for animals, sharing a devotion with them not unlike her fondness for children. Linda was a loving person.
Linda expressed the desire that, in lieu of flowers, her friends remember and honor her by donating to the Kings Mountain Animal Clinic Humane Fund, 5086 Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, VA 24078, or to the Martinsville/Henry Count SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Any services will be private.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 8, 2020.