Linda Gail Ramsey
Linda Gail Ramsey, 68, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection. She was born on May 13, 1952, in Henry County, to the late Corgel Laten Nester and Ila Mae Fleming Nester.
She had worked as Office Administrator for 25 years at Hooker Furniture. She was of the Baptist Faith, and she graduated from Bassett High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Ramsey.
She is survived by a brother, Barney Nester, and other extended family members.
Her graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Branscome Cemetery. A floating visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
