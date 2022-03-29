Menu
Linda Wyatt Harbour
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Linda Wyatt Harbour

Linda Wyatt Harbour, 79, of Ridgeway, Va. passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born on August 21, 1942, in Henry County, Va. to the late Malcomb Alfonzo Wyatt and Annie Mayhew Wyatt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances W. Price, and Virginia Doris Wyatt; brothers, Jesse M. Wyatt and Vernon T. Wyatt; and special aunt, Minnie Wells.

Mrs. Harbour graduated from Drewry Mason High School and attended Granbery United Methodist Church. Linda had a special love for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence W. Harbour of the home; son, Jeffrey Warren Harbour of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters, Erma Hylton of Centre, Alabama, Pauline Robertson of St. Petersburg, Fla., Loriene Wyatt of Midlothian, Va.; brother, Charles Edward Wyatt of Ridgeway, Va.; and her grandchildren, Logan Matthew Harbour and Daniel Chase Harbour of Raleigh, N.C.

Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services with Rev. Tom Blair officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harbour family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2022.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
