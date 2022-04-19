Linda Ellen Hensley



March 27, 1948 - April 14, 2022



Linda Ellen Hensley, 74, of Horsepasture, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 after a battle with lung cancer surrounded by love and family.



Linda was born in Oklahoma on March 27, 1948 to Fleta (passed) and Forrest Henderson (passed) with older sister, Gloria Ringel. Living life as a military child she ended up in Hampton Roads where she met and married James Shumate in 1969 and started a family having three daughters, Melissa Aquilo (Jun), Connie Lowe, and Correna Shumate. Later in life she re-wed Dana (Jeep) Hensley (passed) in 2002 and was happy her family grew to include his four children, Richard Hensley (passed), Tina Hensley, Lisa Hensley, and Ben Hensley (Becky). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Adam Aquilo, Jacob Lowe, Madison Lowe, and Owen Aquilo. Linda was a fiercely dedicated mother to her children and always had an ear to listen and advice to give. She was a friend to many and loved animals, crochet, puzzles, reading, and practical jokes.



She requested simple private services, a celebration of life. In remembrance, in lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to her favorite charities, St Jude Children's Hospital and the SPCA.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2022.