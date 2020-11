Linda Rebecca Stone Newell



November 15, 2020



Linda Rebecca Stone Newell, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020.



She is survived by her two children, Deanna Lee Heath and Jeffrey Thomas Young; her daughter-in-law, Michelle Leigh Young; her grandchildren, Arin Lee Heath, Aubree Heath Joyce, and Alayna Faith Young; and her loving spouse and partner of 21 years, James Ray Newell Jr.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 18, 2020.