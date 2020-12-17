Linda had a very infectious laugh, beautiful smile & a great sense of humor. I was a teenager when I met Linda, although we would go for long periods of time without seeing each other we would pick up were we left off. She was so proud of her children & cherished the grand babies. I was thrilled for her when she & Leon married/she was a very happy lady. I will miss her always for she has a special place in my heart

Patty Deetz Cox Friend December 15, 2021