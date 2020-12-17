Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Fleming Reed
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Linda Fleming Reed

April 19, 1950 - December 16, 2020

Linda F. Reed, 70, of Martinsville, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Sovah Health of Martinsville.

She was born in Covington, Va. on April 19, 1950 to the late Harry L. Brown and Helen B. Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rodney S. Brown, Harry E. Brown; and grandparents, Troy and Ada Brown and Cecil and Kathleen Brown.

She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Leon Reed; daughters, Shailley D. Rose (Roger) of Pelham, N.C., Kari F. Reynolds (Steve) of Snow Creek; son, Rodney C. Fleming (Melody) of Julian, N.C.; brothers, Cody L. Brown (Tina) and Gary L. Brown (Libby); sister-in-law, Janet Brown, all from Covington, Va.; grandchildren, Kelli Walker (T.J), Brian Heath, Derick Reynolds (D.J.), Jesse Reynolds, Jacob Rose, Jermey Rose, Jamey Fleming; great-grandchildren, Wesley O'Brian and Everly Bea Walker; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. After becoming disabled, she retired from the Martinsville City Schools after 26 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafts, traveling, and playing Bingo. She was a member of the Hyco Road Ruritan Club in South Boston, Irisburg Ruritan Club and former member of Fontaine Ruritan Club in Martinsville where she served as secretary, director, and Zone Governor.

Visitation will be at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Service will follow with Dr. G.H. Vaughan and Charlie Bowman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Irisburg Ruritan Club, 123 Mitchell Rd, Axton, Va.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Reed family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church
VA
Dec
20
Service
5:00p.m.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Linda had a very infectious laugh, beautiful smile & a great sense of humor. I was a teenager when I met Linda, although we would go for long periods of time without seeing each other we would pick up were we left off. She was so proud of her children & cherished the grand babies. I was thrilled for her when she & Leon married/she was a very happy lady. I will miss her always for she has a special place in my heart
Patty Deetz Cox
Friend
December 15, 2021
Leon, I am saddened to hear about Linda's passing. She was a great person. You and your family will be in our hearts and prayers.
Bonnie Hodges
December 21, 2020
Leon we are praying for comfort for you and your family. Linda was a very special person to us. We are better for knowing her.
Amy J Mills
December 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I have known Linda many years. We worked together at Taylor's and went to McCabe Church together. She was a sweet person with a big heart and a dear friend. I will miss her but, she will forever be in my heart. Leon keeping you and your Family in my Prayers. God Bless
Kay Flannagan
December 19, 2020
Dimitrios Papadopoulos
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Linda was such a loving, caring and fun person. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and loved your family dearly. She will be missed so much. I feel honored to have known such a wonderful person.
Tamie Baker
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers of peace for the family.
Cindy Morris
December 18, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to Leon and family. I have enjoyed knowing Linda through Ruritan. She was a sweet person and dear friend. She will be missed. She was very active in Ruritan and her communities.
Ed Hicks, Ruritan National Director
December 17, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to Leon and the family. Linda was a great Ruritan friend and will be deeply missed.
Dee Hoy
December 17, 2020
A beautiful woman inside & out. My thoughts and prayers are with Leon & her family.
Patty Deetz Cox
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all the family.
Kathy Billings
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results