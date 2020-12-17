Linda Fleming Reed
April 19, 1950 - December 16, 2020
Linda F. Reed, 70, of Martinsville, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Sovah Health of Martinsville.
She was born in Covington, Va. on April 19, 1950 to the late Harry L. Brown and Helen B. Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rodney S. Brown, Harry E. Brown; and grandparents, Troy and Ada Brown and Cecil and Kathleen Brown.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Leon Reed; daughters, Shailley D. Rose (Roger) of Pelham, N.C., Kari F. Reynolds (Steve) of Snow Creek; son, Rodney C. Fleming (Melody) of Julian, N.C.; brothers, Cody L. Brown (Tina) and Gary L. Brown (Libby); sister-in-law, Janet Brown, all from Covington, Va.; grandchildren, Kelli Walker (T.J), Brian Heath, Derick Reynolds (D.J.), Jesse Reynolds, Jacob Rose, Jermey Rose, Jamey Fleming; great-grandchildren, Wesley O'Brian and Everly Bea Walker; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. After becoming disabled, she retired from the Martinsville City Schools after 26 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafts, traveling, and playing Bingo. She was a member of the Hyco Road Ruritan Club in South Boston, Irisburg Ruritan Club and former member of Fontaine Ruritan Club in Martinsville where she served as secretary, director, and Zone Governor.
Visitation will be at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Service will follow with Dr. G.H. Vaughan and Charlie Bowman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Irisburg Ruritan Club, 123 Mitchell Rd, Axton, Va.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Reed family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.