Llewellyn Moyer
October 14, 1924 - December 17, 2020
Llewellyn Moyer, 96, of 474 Farmbrook Road, Ridgeway, Va. passed peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Hospice Home of Randolph County. He was born in Price, North Carolina on October 14, 1924 to the late James Scott Moyer and the late Mary Ellen Wilson Moyer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Geraldine Strickland Moyer; his son, Larry Llewellyn Moyer; sister, Novella Moyer Bundrige; grandson, Alexander Jordan Inge.
Llewellyn was a 1942 graduate of Douglas High School in Leaksville, N.C. He served in the United States Army and retired from E.I. Dupont with 35 years of service. He was a life long member of Trinity Presbyterian Church USA, Ridgeway, Va.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his daughter, Jacqueline (Anthony) Inge of Greensboro N.C.; granddaughter, Nia Robinson Moyer (grandson-in-law to be, Marcus Allen) of Fayetteville, Ga.; grandsons, Noah Scott Moyer of Fayetteville, Ga., and Jared Austin Inge of Annapolis, Md.; daughter-in love, Nealy Robinson Moyer of Fayetteville, Ga.; special nephew, James Wesley Stone of Sedalia, N.C. and many other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held for Llewelyn and his son, Larry on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 1 until 7 p.m. at Perry- Spencer Funeral Home, 420 Short Ave, Madison, N.C.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests no home visitation; they do wish to thank each and everyone for prayers during this time.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 19th, 11:30 a.m. at the Wilson Family Cemetery, 2526 Kings Mills Road, Ridgeway, Va. Due to requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed. A livestream service will be available for viewing online via https://www.facebook.com/perryspencerfuneralhome/
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 18, 2020.