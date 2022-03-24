Lloyd "Leon" Joyce
August 13, 1928 - March 22, 2022
Lloyd "Leon" Joyce, age 93 of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Leon was born on August 13, 1928 in Henry County, Virginia to the late Samuel Ernest Joyce and the late Mattie Wigginton Joyce. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Erie Lawson Joyce, a son, Bruce W. Joyce and a brother, Ernest R. Joyce. He had lived his entire life in Henry County where he was an accountant until his retirement. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Leon is survived by his wife, Rita Weidman Joyce; one son, Steven L. Joyce; one stepdaughter, Tammi Davidson; two sisters, Judith J. Steinback and Deborah J. Dillon; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia from 1 until 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Doug Ramsey officiating. A private burial will be at a later date in Roselawn Burial Park.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Joyce Family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2022.