Locie Jett Goodwin
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Locie Jett Goodwin

Locie Jett Goodwin, 88, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living.

She was born on February 12, 1933, in West Virginia to the late Mary Fairy Reynolds Jett and Jacob Marshall Jett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Goodwin; son, Daniel Lee Goodwin; brothers, Emery, Marlin, Nobel, Hershall, Richard and Dewy; and her sisters, Violet, and Beulah Faye.

Mrs. Goodwin was of the Jehovah Witness Faith.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Goodwin (Deborah) of Martinsville, Va., and David Goodwin of Ridgeway, Va.; sister, Orvie May Adkins of West Virginia; grandchildren, Heather Hylton (Dustin), and Shannon Dunn; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Hylton, Robert Dunn, and Serenity Dunn.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Goodwin family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
