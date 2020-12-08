To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Dearest Pat, I am so sorry for your loss..losing a son is such an anguishing time..we've lost touch since retirement but please know my heart & prayers go out to you..always your friend..love & hugs, Sandra
Sandra Chappell
Coworker
December 14, 2020
To the family you have my deepest sympathy and prayers. May God bless all of you in the days ahead.
Sarah Martin
Friend
December 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. We are praying for all the family. May God continue to bless you
Renae and Lillian Penn
Friend
December 10, 2020
He was a good person and everybody love him
Carmela Taylor
Friend
December 10, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. May God bless you.
Lula Hairston-Bratton
Classmate
December 10, 2020
Condolences & prayers are with you &? Family. May God continue to hive you strenght in time of your bereavement.
Roberta Carter
Friend
December 10, 2020
Logan was such a sweet friend to me. He was always here for me no matter what. He never turned his back on the ones he loved. I'll always remember him for his sense of humor and how he tried to make any bad situation into a good one. Logan was the definition of a true friend. He was the best daddy in the world and always put his children first! I had the pleasure of knowing Logan over 10 years and I'll always cherish the memories that we have. I know you're smiling down on us from above. Rest in peace my dear friend. I love you.
Alisha Goins
Family
December 10, 2020
Prayers to his mom, sister and his children. Logan was a great friend, father, brother and son. He
Gregory WIMBUSH
December 10, 2020
Patricia and Triaillyn, I wish I could be there with you all today and I pray that the strength of God reaches down to you both and Logan’s children. I am still praying. I love you both dearly. -Nene
Shineice Wells
Family
December 10, 2020
Pat, you have my heart felt sympathy. Praying that the peace of God which surpasses all understanding will keep your heart and mind through Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:7.
Rosabelle Holmes
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of passing of your love one. We will keep you in our prayers. Roy and Geraldine Kellam
Geraldine Kellam
December 10, 2020
Dominic Williams
December 9, 2020
Our Condolences to The Copening Family, May God give You Strength Our Prayers are for You. Bobby and Mary Stockton
Bobby and Mary Stockton
Friend
December 9, 2020
My most sincere condolences to Ms. Pat and Triallyn. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. We love you so much.
Kia Vinson
December 9, 2020
Priscilla Cooke
December 9, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Tricia and Trialyn i love you and may God give you and Logans children strength to go on. Love Deirdre, De'Andra, Tylesha & Mykesha
Deirdre Claybrooks
December 9, 2020
RIP Logan. My deepest sympathies to your children and family. I was blessed to have known you and to have been able to call you my friend. The kids and I will always love you. Heaven gained a beautiful soul. Sleep peacefully angel.
Brianna Brust
December 9, 2020
To the Copening Family: We express our heart felt sympathy in the loss of Logan. Logan is my cousin and certainly will be missed. God bless you family and may He strengthen you in the days ahead. Lovingly Submitted, Harry and Emma Holland
December 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to Patricia and family. Praying that God's peace will comfort and sustain you during this time and in the days ahead.
Brenda Nowlin-Turner
December 9, 2020
Marshall Eanes
December 9, 2020
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring you Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
December 9, 2020
May the Lord comfort and keep you in this time of sadness! God Bless! ......c/o 95
Wanetta Menefee
Classmate
December 9, 2020
To the Copening family. In this time of grief, hold on to the promise of peace, comfort, and hope. Our prayers are with you that the Lord will surround you with his love now during this difficult time and in the days ahead. With Deepest Sympathy, Mount Olive East Christian Church, Disciples Women's Ministry, Pastor Kenneth Davis
Ethel Johnson
December 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to Logan's family. May God comfort you through your grief. Rest In Peace Classmate - Class of `95
Kathy Keen Chisom
Classmate
December 9, 2020
I am sending my sincere condolences to the family. May time and God heal your hearts! Class of 95!!
Tiffany Moore
Family
December 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to Patricia, and Trailyn and family. I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in prayer.
Lyndell Hairston
Family
December 9, 2020
I worked with Logan at Applied Felts. I thought he was a great guy and fun to work with. I am so sorry for this great loss! I will miss him.
Steve Clodfelter
Coworker
December 9, 2020
Sorry for your lost. You all have my condolences with love
Natalie Law
Family
December 9, 2020
May God comfort and keep you during this very difficult time. Our prayers are with the family.
Rev. John F. Adams and Jacqueline Adams
Jacqueline Adams
December 9, 2020
April Mahaffey
December 8, 2020
Triaillyn, I’m so sorry to hear about your brother. In this challenging time, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Beatrice Springs
Friend
December 8, 2020
Logan will be greatly missed. My condolences to the family.
Dinya Porter
December 8, 2020
Marie Dodson
December 8, 2020
To Pat, Triaillyn and the Copening family, We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts. Leon and Ellen Hairston
Ellen Hairston
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
To the Copening family, you have our prayers and condolences. Peter "Pap" and Willie Mae Harris
Williemae Harris
Friend
December 8, 2020
Logan lived below me he is my Friend and I miss him so much Rest In Peace I see you on day buddy
Andy Towler
December 8, 2020
Prayers and thoughts of comfort extended to the Copening Family from Stephanie, Colin, Joshua and Carolyn Penn.
Carolyn Penn
Friend
December 8, 2020
Triialyn, I am so sorry for your loss and hope you may be comforted by memories of your brother as his legacy will live on through all of you. I am thinking of you and praying for your family during this difficult time and holiday season.
Courtney Keller
Coworker
December 8, 2020
I am Annette Brown I am sorry to hear of your loss. I worked with Patricia for years. You have our prayers and sympathy.
Annette Brown
Friend
December 8, 2020
My prayers are with the family in this time of great loss. May God hold and keep you and give you peace. I am deeply sorry for your loss.
Lenore Champion
Coworker
December 8, 2020
Lenore Champion
December 8, 2020
Logan and our son, Brad, graduated together. Logan was always such a polite and courteous young man... I am deeply sorry for your loss. May God grant you his perfect peace in the days ahead. Larry & Sheila Turner
Sheila Turner.
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. May God bring you peace and comfort in the days to come. RIP Logan
Beverly Hairston
December 8, 2020
We are sorry for the loss of your son. We will keep you & your family in our prayers.
Michael & Carolyn Hairston
Classmate
December 8, 2020
Triialyn-I wanted to express my sadness at the passing of your brother Logan, to you and your family. Please know I will be thinking of you and keeping you all in my prayers. I hope in time, your memories of Logan will help to comfort you.
Sheryl Broadright
Coworker
December 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May God comfort you through your grief. Rest In Peace Classmate - Class of `95
Joyce Pace
December 8, 2020
Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Leth & Marian Hairston
December 8, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to the family. May God comfort you during this time and the days ahead. RIP classmate - Class of 95 - we started our school journey together at Mary Hunter
Amy Barnes
Classmate
December 8, 2020
RIP Cousin. Miss you. You are now one of God's many Angels watching over us
Jolethe Copening
December 8, 2020
Sending condolences from the Butlers to the Copening family. May the comfort that only God can give, surround you at this sad time.
Donna Butler
December 8, 2020
Sending my heartfelt condolences to Logan´s mother, sister, and children. Praying God give you peace, comfort, and strength in the days ahead.
RIP classmate - C/O 95
Letasa Hairston
December 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gwen Booker
Family
December 7, 2020
Deepest sympathy for the family. May God continue to heal and mend the family's broken hearts. God bless