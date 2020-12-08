Logan was such a sweet friend to me. He was always here for me no matter what. He never turned his back on the ones he loved. I'll always remember him for his sense of humor and how he tried to make any bad situation into a good one. Logan was the definition of a true friend. He was the best daddy in the world and always put his children first! I had the pleasure of knowing Logan over 10 years and I'll always cherish the memories that we have. I know you're smiling down on us from above. Rest in peace my dear friend. I love you.

Alisha Goins Family December 10, 2020