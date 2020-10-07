Lois Brown Purdy
January 1, 1933 - October 5, 2020
Lois Brown Purdy, 87, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Gibson House in Reidsville, N.C. Lois was born on January 1, 1933 the daughter of the late Charlie S. Brown and the late Florence Tedder Brown. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband, William E. Purdy Sr.; brothers, Charles R. Brown and Kent W. Brown.
Lois was a long time member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lois is survived by sons, William E. Purdy Jr. (Lori) of Pleasant Grove and Robert B. Purdy of Bassett; daughter, Jan P. Plaster (Jack) of Preston; grandchildren, Tommy Purdy, Robby Purdy, Jessica Lucas, Justin Purdy, Michelle Spencer and J. D. Plaster; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Luther T. Brown of Rocky Mount; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Martinsville with Pastor Jim Pence and Pastor Scottie Lucas officiating.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Purdy family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 7, 2020.