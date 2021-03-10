Lorene Oliver Holley
March 8, 2021
With profound sadness, Lorene Oliver Holley 89, passed away peacefully with family members on Monday, March 8, 2021 in Bassett, Va.
She was married to Albert Leonard Holley who preceded her death in 1982. Both were long time Dupont employees and retired in 1985.
Our devoted mother had a wonderful personality and giving heart for everyone who knew her will agree. She was kind and loved to rescue all types of animals -even baby possums once. She enjoyed playing Rook and various card games with her friends. Her kindness was often silent by the generous things she did.
Mrs. Holley is also preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Emma Angle and father, Winford Palmer Oliver from Richmond Va.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughters, Jayne Trull of Richmond, Va. and Terry Holley of Fayetteville, N.C. Grandsons, Justin Trull and Brad Trull, both of Chesterfield, Va. Sisters, Linda Kreynus, Carolyn Moriley and brother, Larry Oliver. Also a dear aunt, Juanita Thomas of New Bern, N.C. and various loved cousins.
The viewing for friends will be at Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Virginia.
We would like to personally thank Mountain Valley Hospice and her health care providers in Bassett for the love shown to Lorene and the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Dementia Alliance State of Caring, your local SPCA or an organization of your choice.
Due to Covid-19, face mask and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Holley Family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.