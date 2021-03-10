Menu
Lorene Oliver Holley
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Lorene Oliver Holley

March 8, 2021

With profound sadness, Lorene Oliver Holley 89, passed away peacefully with family members on Monday, March 8, 2021 in Bassett, Va.

She was married to Albert Leonard Holley who preceded her death in 1982. Both were long time Dupont employees and retired in 1985.

Our devoted mother had a wonderful personality and giving heart for everyone who knew her will agree. She was kind and loved to rescue all types of animals -even baby possums once. She enjoyed playing Rook and various card games with her friends. Her kindness was often silent by the generous things she did.

Mrs. Holley is also preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Emma Angle and father, Winford Palmer Oliver from Richmond Va.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughters, Jayne Trull of Richmond, Va. and Terry Holley of Fayetteville, N.C. Grandsons, Justin Trull and Brad Trull, both of Chesterfield, Va. Sisters, Linda Kreynus, Carolyn Moriley and brother, Larry Oliver. Also a dear aunt, Juanita Thomas of New Bern, N.C. and various loved cousins.

The viewing for friends will be at Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Virginia.

We would like to personally thank Mountain Valley Hospice and her health care providers in Bassett for the love shown to Lorene and the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Dementia Alliance State of Caring, your local SPCA or an organization of your choice.

Due to Covid-19, face mask and social distancing will be required.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Holley Family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Mar
12
Graveside service
Roselawn Burial Park
Martinsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jayne & family, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Alda Meyers Draper
March 12, 2021
Jerry and I are so sorry to hear about the loss of your Mother and let you know you are in our prayers and thoughts. Remember the great memories and times together.
Debra and Jerry Burge
March 11, 2021
Kathryn, Sonny, Sherri,Randy
March 10, 2021
I am heartbroken to learn of Lorene's death. She was a dear sweet and kind lady. She will be missed so much. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Kathryn Cook
March 11, 2021
So sorry...God bless
Eddie Utt
March 10, 2021
Jayne & Terry: My deepest condolences. I´m so happy Lorene and my mom stayed close in their last years. They were good for each other. I remember Lorene as being so kind and beautiful. May you both find comfort in the fond memories of your mom! Warm regards and love to you both!
Vanessa Collins OMalley
March 10, 2021
