Loretta Montgomery



December 1, 2020



CLEVELAND, Ohio



Loretta Montgomery, 79, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Axton, Va. died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Beatrice Hairston Jones.



Loretta, known as "Pat", is survived by her husband, Charles Montgomery of the home; a sister, Lena Poindexter of Axton, Va.l and a host of relatives and friends.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, a 2 p.m. at Hairston Family Cemetery 3260 Hobson Rd. Axton, Va. Services are entrusted to Perry Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 9, 2020.