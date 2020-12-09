Menu
Loretta Montgomery
Loretta Montgomery

December 1, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio

Loretta Montgomery, 79, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Axton, Va. died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Beatrice Hairston Jones.

Loretta, known as "Pat", is survived by her husband, Charles Montgomery of the home; a sister, Lena Poindexter of Axton, Va.l and a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, a 2 p.m. at Hairston Family Cemetery 3260 Hobson Rd. Axton, Va. Services are entrusted to Perry Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hairston Family Cemetery
3260 Hobson Rd., Axton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
