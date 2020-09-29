Lottie Mae Cantrell MullinsLottie Mae Cantrell Mullins, age 79, Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away September 26, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Cleveland, Virginia, a daughter of the late George W. Cantrell and the late Dixie Blevins Cantrell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kent Lee Mullins; a son, Kenneth "Bobe" Mullins; three sisters, Ruby Mullins, Maggie Jordan, and Ross Dorton; and two brothers, Wiley Cantrell and John Cantrell.She attended school in Cleveland, Virginia. She worked at Bassett Walker, American Furniture and retired from Bassett Superior Lines. She was avid reader, enjoyed gardening and growing flowers, quilted and did needlework. She loved feeding her birds and spending time with family and friends.Lottie is survived by six children, Debra M. Underwood (Harry), Bernard Mullins (Rhonda), Frankie Mullins, Andy Mullins, Mark Mullins, and Tammy M. Jividen (Tim), 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nellie Purcell, Eva Lasley, and Sadie Meade (Farrell); and a brother, Charlie Cantrell (Ruby).The family will have a floating visitation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home.A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Molls Creek Church in Castlewood, Virginia. Interment will follow in the Mullins Family Cemetery.Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Mullins family.