Jan
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
School Field Cemetery
Danville, VA
I will always remember Louise's sweet & smiling face at Thomasson Heights Baptist Church. I would go to church with my grandparents- My late Pop Pop Ronald Vernon & my Nana Judy Vernon, my Mom Cathy Stone & Aunt Kim Register. I always enjoyed shaking her hands and hugging her neck as we were leaving church. I can remember seeing Louise & Lucille at the Hair Den beauty shop in Bassett. Louise & Lucille are both very sweet women who love the Lord. My thoughts & prayers go out Louise's family, church family and friends. May God bless you all and give you his strength, peace and love.
Jordan Stone Oldham
Friend
January 26, 2022
My dearest Frances, I’ve always loved you like a grandmother; you’ve always loved me like a granddaughter. My heart still aches knowing you’re no longer here, but I want you to know that everything I will do is because I know you’re watching over me and being so proud of me. I’m honored to have known you for the time I did, and I can’t wait to see you again, even if it’s going to be a while.
Taylor Young
Family
January 22, 2022
Carlos, Patsy and family: so very sorry to hear of your Mother and grandmother's passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers!❤
Linda and Barry France
Friend
January 5, 2022
I remember when I was mowing your yard I would come up on the carport and rest and you would come to the door and we would talk, I remember when you use to come to Akers supermarket and you would come inside smiling, I’m gonna mis seeing you and seeing your smile but your with GOD now and some day I’ll see you there, Rest In Peace.
Randall Campbell
Friend
January 4, 2022
We will miss you so much Aunt Frances. You are in heaven and in no more pain. Our hearts will be broken. Love you always.
Cheryl and Jeff Gammons
Family
January 4, 2022
To my Mom I will miss you but you are in heaven with Daddy and suffering no more.
Sue Owens
Family
January 4, 2022
One of the best neighbors we had in our sweet neighborhood. You will be missed here, but are sure you singing with all the angels in haven.
Roland and Estelle Fortin
Friend
January 4, 2022
To my sister my bestfriend I will miss you so much. My heart is broken but you aren't suffering no more. I will see you again.
Lucille Young
Family
January 3, 2022
A one of a kind angel. She wanted nothing more than to see her family and friends happy and loved. I know that she is hugging Roy and smiling right at this moment.
Andy Adkins
Friend
January 3, 2022
To my Weezie. I love you always.
Karen Mays
Family
January 3, 2022
My sweet auntie. I love you with all my heart and soul. I could talk to you about anything. My heart aches but you're suffering no more. There will never be another Weezie like you.
Karen Mays
Family
January 3, 2022
Always was a sweet sweet lady. She loved kids even if they weren't her own grandkids. She will be missed dearly.
Joshua Wilson
Family
January 3, 2022
Great lady. She will be missed so much by all. I’m blessed to have been in her family and her neighbor for many years.
Robin Hensley
Family
January 3, 2022
I always enjoyed talking with her at the beauty shop. RIP