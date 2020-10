Louise Roach McDaniel



Louise Roach McDaniel, 98, of Axton, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park.



McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is handling arrangements.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 12, 2020.