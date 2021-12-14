Louise Wright Ruddle
Louise Wright Ruddle, 83, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 21, 1938, in Patrick County, Va. to the late Josiah F. Wright and Minnie Sue Whalen Wright. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Wright, John Wright, and Woody Wright.
Mrs. Ruddle was a member of Stanleytown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, photography, and pageants.
She is survived by her husband, Maurice D. Ruddle; daughter, Lisa Leigh Ernest (David); sister, Nancy Talbot; brother, Jim Wright; step-grandchildren, Nicole Ernest, and Drew Ernest (Emily) and her step-great-grandchildren, Olivia Ernest and Charlotte Ernest.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services with the Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Entombment will follow the service at Roselawn Abbey.
A special thank you to Mallory Knight and the staff at Commonwealth Hospice for their care of Mrs. Ruddle. The family would also like to thank everyone who reached out to Louise, either by stopping by or sending a card to her, this meant a lot to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stanleytown United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Regional Library.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 14, 2021.