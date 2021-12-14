Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Wright Ruddle
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Louise Wright Ruddle

Louise Wright Ruddle, 83, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 21, 1938, in Patrick County, Va. to the late Josiah F. Wright and Minnie Sue Whalen Wright. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Wright, John Wright, and Woody Wright.

Mrs. Ruddle was a member of Stanleytown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, photography, and pageants.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice D. Ruddle; daughter, Lisa Leigh Ernest (David); sister, Nancy Talbot; brother, Jim Wright; step-grandchildren, Nicole Ernest, and Drew Ernest (Emily) and her step-great-grandchildren, Olivia Ernest and Charlotte Ernest.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services with the Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Entombment will follow the service at Roselawn Abbey.

A special thank you to Mallory Knight and the staff at Commonwealth Hospice for their care of Mrs. Ruddle. The family would also like to thank everyone who reached out to Louise, either by stopping by or sending a card to her, this meant a lot to her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stanleytown United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Regional Library.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dearest Lisa, I am so sorry re the death of your mother..please know that I think of you often & am keeping you in my thoughts & prayers..hugs & love
Sandra Chappell
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results