3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
7 Entries
Grandma's are one our most precious beloved people. Tracey you surely had a jewel of a grandma. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
SANDRA CAMPBELL
Friend
September 23, 2021
A life well lived is one that will be missed terribly on earth but celebrated in Heaven
Judy Nalls
Acquaintance
September 22, 2021
Mama, you were the best mom we could ask for. You unselfishly gave us all you could & worked hard at home & on the job. You loved us all the same & didn't treat one better than the other. You took us to church so we could know God. I am so blessed to call you my Mama. until we meet again, I'll be thinking about you. I love you very much, Darlene
Darlene Davis
Family
September 22, 2021
You are all in our prayers during this time. I met Lovelene when she lived in Virginia Beach and she did some wall papering for me. I have know Mabel for many years. Let your memories help you through the coming days as she is at peace with her Savior now.
Charlotte Alsop Krovic
Friend
September 21, 2021
Hey May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark, Christie, Camile & Sally Ann at Stegall Insurance Agency