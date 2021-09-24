Mama, you were the best mom we could ask for. You unselfishly gave us all you could & worked hard at home & on the job. You loved us all the same & didn't treat one better than the other. You took us to church so we could know God. I am so blessed to call you my Mama. until we meet again, I'll be thinking about you. I love you very much, Darlene

Darlene Davis Family September 22, 2021