Lovelene C. Boyd
December 4, 1930 - September 18, 2021
Lovelene C. Boyd, 90, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home. She was born in Patrick County on December 4, 1930 to the late John P. Chaney and the late Lydia James Chaney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Johnnie Boyd; brothers, Glen, Buford, Lane, Ronnie and Bobby Chaney; sisters, Hazel Johnson and Sylvia Reed; granddaughter, Kelly Moore.
Lovelene was a member of Collinsville Baptist Church. She loved going to flea markets, yard sales and Hillsvilles' big flea market.
Lovelene is survived by four daughters, Elva Nunley (Daniel), Darlene Davis (Sherman), Wilma Pike and Ellen Cross; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hubert Chaney and Douglas Chaney (Virginia) and sister, Mabel Watkins (Wayne).
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Dr. Sherman Davis officiating. The burial will be private.
Donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730E Church St, #13, Martinsville, Virginia. 24112.
